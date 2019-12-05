Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 12-5-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure today provides dry weather and milder temps. Low pressure is forecast to move to our south and west Friday into Saturday. This will bring more clouds and a slight rain chance. A warm front moves in Monday followed by a strong cold front Tuesday. Our best rain chance will be Tuesday.
Today will be mostly sunny, highs 66-69.
Tonight will be mostly clear lows 36-47.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with 20% chance for a shower, highs 68-73.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy, lows in the upper 40s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the low to mid 60s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows in the mid 40s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the low 60s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 50s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 60s.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.