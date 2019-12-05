Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 12-5-19

By Dave Turley | December 5, 2019 at 11:08 AM EST - Updated December 5 at 11:08 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure today provides dry weather and milder temps. Low pressure is forecast to move to our south and west Friday into Saturday. This will bring more clouds and a slight rain chance. A warm front moves in Monday followed by a strong cold front Tuesday. Our best rain chance will be Tuesday.

Today will be mostly sunny, highs 66-69.

Tonight will be mostly clear lows 36-47.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with 20% chance for a shower, highs 68-73.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy, lows in the upper 40s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows in the mid 40s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the low 60s.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 60s.

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.