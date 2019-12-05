Good News: From addict to author

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bob Egan is not the average author.
Egan came through years of treatment and therapy for mental health and addiction and used his experience for a book that he thinks could help others.
“I am dually diagnosed. I have a schizophrenic schizo-effective, which is a combination of schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder and also have a substance abuse history. And I have been sober since June of 2009,” said Egan.
Bob Egan has been fighting mental illness since 1996. And lately, he's been winning, completing a Master's degree in professional counseling and writing about his experiences and those of three of his clients.
“There is a lot of mental illness, a lot of other positive and negative thing in my life that I have incorporated into the book,” he said.
Neuroscience, Psychic Change and the Metaphysical looks at treatment from the two sides Egan has been on - both therapist and patient.
“Now we have peer-driven type therapy. So, it’s coming from people who have had a mental health or a substance abuse diagnosis. So, there’s a lot of hope and resiliency in recovery because we’re seeing this transition of people who were once addicts, once in poor mental health and now they’re coming in and they’re filling the void. We’re out in the community now, we’re no longer in the hospitals, which is the right thing to do. And if we can find purpose in the lives of everyone who needs purpose, I think we will have a lot more success stories in the mental health field,” he said.
Egan hopes his book can help a wide range of people from individuals to whole families.
“Anyone who is questioning their mental health, anybody who is dealing with substance abuse, alcohol abuse. Anyone who feels that they have a family member that they want to try to understand mental illness So, it’s definitely a book for a lot of people,” he said.
Egan is donating 100 percent of the proceeds from his book toward children’s cancer research.
His book is available through Amazon, Barnes and Noble and at his website.
