HBCU funding focus of new bill backed by S.C. Senator Tim Scott

Washington, D.C. (WTOC) - A new bill is aimed at helping historically black colleges and universities and the students who attend them.
The bill was proposed by the Senate Education Committee Chair and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina and amends a bill that has already passed the house. It would create a permanent annual fund for HBCU and simplify the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) process for millions of students.
According to Senator Scott’s office, the fund would provide $255 million a year for HBCU and minority-serving institutions. That money would be paid for by simplifying the FAFSA and not forcing students to give their tax information to the Department of Education and the IRS. It also reduces the number of questions on the FAFSA and eliminates a lot of the extra paperwork.
Senator Scott released a statement saying this funding is “much-needed” and called it a “vital first step” to simplifying the FAFSA process and eliminating millions in mistakes.
