Hilton Head Island council previews 2020 strategic goals

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - In the Lowcountry, Hilton Head Island town council members are discussing strategic goals for next year.
The Hilton Head Island town council spent their day in Beaufort Thursday. It was the first day in a three day retreat intending to plan the goals for next year.
Town council members and town staff all gathered to review the town council 2019 strategic goals as well as discuss the goals they will be setting for next year. A consultant, new to the weekend, helped the town council communicate. Even prompting them to end the day with a reflection.
The Hilton Head mayor says he’s hoping the weekend helps the town put a clear picture together for next years progress on projects like the 278 Corridor.
“There’s a lot of work that has to be done here," said Mayor John McCann. "Between our parks and our arts. The 278 Corridor, the 278 lighting in pedestrian path ways along the way. We will address all of that tomorrow as well as how we will tackle that over the next year.”
On the agenda Friday, an overall strategic plan for the islands development. We pressed the mayor on how they plan to accommodate for all of the new and future transplants coming to the island.
“The issue is here is transportation. We’ve got to move people back-and-forth. We’ve got to talk about that tomorrow. What we do about transportation, we’ve got to do something about housing, what the density we will allow is, what we’re going to restrict our developers to doing. For affordable housing,” he said.
Other topics discussed during the retreat, Gullah Geechee cultural conservation, a new referendum, and park restoration.
One of the big topics town council plans to tackle over the weekend is technological development on the island and how they can be a part of ushering in 5G.
