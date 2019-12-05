Lyons Police Department awarded Governor’s Office of Highway Safety grant

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - One small police department earned a large grant to help them keep their streets safe. Lyons Police Department earned a large check from the state to help patrol and protect.
Police in Lyons will admit they don’t have the volume of traffic that Savannah or Atlanta does. But their officers are just as vulnerable when they’re on the side of the road working a crash or anything else.
Blue lights flashed all afternoon around Lyons as Lyons police and fellow officers from out of town stopped cars for details like expired tags, seat belts or more. On this stop, officers charged the driver with DUI and misdemeanor marijuana possession. SGT Matt Lynn says they see more cars than many might expect.
“With the state routes of 197, 178, Highway 292, US 1 stays busy. Traffic is non-stop in Lyons,” he said.
Lyons Police earned a $20,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. Chief Wesley Walker says they’ll use the grant for equipment but also sending officers to training to help them keep themselves safe on stops like this or accidents in the street.
"One of the most dangerous things officers do is conduct an investigation on the roadside. If they’re not careful, it can get very dangerous in a hurry,' said Lyons Police Chief Wesley Walker.
He says its all part of protecting officers and letting them go home at the end of the day, no matter how many calls they work.
Lyons police have also earned multiple grants from Mothers Against Drunk Driving for their work on DUI enforcement.
