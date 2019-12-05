Man killed, 5-year-old injured in Appling Co. fire

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was killed and a 5-year-old injured in a house fire Tuesday night in Appling County.
It happened on Ed Carter Road just before midnight. The Appling County Sheriff has identified the victim as Drewan Wilkerson.
Wilkerson was able to get his wife out and his 5-year-old grandson out through a window. Wilkerson died in the fire.
The sheriff says the 5-year-old was flown to Augusta and is currently at the burn center where he is being treated.
There is no word on what caused the fire, but deputies believe there is no foul play.
