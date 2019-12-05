Richmond Hill ready to prove doubters wrong again

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Of the four teams left in the Class AAAAAA state football title hunt, one is not like the others.
Only one is not ranked in classification’s top ten polls. That same one is the only team not located in metro Atlanta,
That team is Richmond Hill, and both of those facts have led the Wildcats to find themselves cast in the role of the team that doesn’t belong in the eyes of the rest of the state.
The Wildcats say those doubts don’t sit well with them, especially after defeating two ranked opponents in their last two playoff games.
“They’re overlooking us. We’re the underdogs," says junior CB/WR Jordan Clark. "We’re going to show everybody Friday and next Friday that we should be winning every game, and we should be ranked higher than all those teams in Georgia.”
“We want to be number one in everything. Valdosta was expecting to come in here and beat us," says junior wide receiver Isaiah Allen. "It was a good game, but t
hey were expecting us just lose. We stood our ground, and took the game.”
A win over #7 Allatoona would not only pencil in the Wildcats for a spot in the GHSA Class AAAAAA state title game next week, it would also prove a point to the rest of the state.
“We deserve to be here. We’re not out of place. We’re not the ugly duckling," says head coach Matt LeZotte. "We’ve been working really hard to get here and our guys deserve an opportunity to play at this level.”
Richmond Hill hosts Allatoona Friday night at Wildcat Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., with the winning team heading to Atlanta next Friday to play for a state championship.
