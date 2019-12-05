Richmond Hill community gearing up for first football semi-final game

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The hot cyber Monday item for sale in Richmond Hill wasn’t for sale online, but it was for sale at your local hardware store.
The item on everyone’s wish list in Richmond Hill - football tickets.
“I got a phone call at 7:30 Monday morning, ‘do you have football tickets,’” said Plantation Lumber Manager Kevin Kieth.
Plantation Lumber is one of the athletic department sponsors for the Richmond Hill Wildcats.
They also have pre-sale tickets to Friday night’s semi-final game. It’s the furthest they’ve gone in school history and they’re playing at Wildcat Stadium.
“Probably 50 percent of my customers are coming in here are buying tickets. They’re buying hardware and tickets. ‘Can I get a ticket?’ ‘Are we going to be sold out,’” Kieth said.
They’re not sold out but they’re well on their way. Plantation Lumber has sold at least 500 of the 2,400 available.
“The buzz around town is the football, the football, the football, so that’s a good thing. Everybody walks in and is talking Wildcat football,” he said.
You can buy tickets at Plantation Lumber until 3:30 on Friday. They’re $15, cash only. They’re open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. After 3:30 p.m. on Friday you have to buy them at the gates, and if the quarter-finals were any indication, it will be a full house.
The Wildcats host Allatoona Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium and it’s safe to say that will be the place to be in Richmond Hill.
The mayor officially declared Friday black and gold day to honor the team.
It was also announced Wednesday that the Bryan County Board of Education is providing a shuttle service for Friday’s game.
You can drop by the Chili cook-off at J.F. Gregory Park and then hop on the shuttle and head to the game.
If you are trying to drive to the game and can’t find a spot to park at the high school, you can park at the elementary schools and take the shuttle over.
