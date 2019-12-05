Savannah Bridge Run, Lighted Christmas Parade to impact downtown traffic this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2019 Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run and Lighted Christmas Parade will impact downtown traffic and some Chatham Area Transit services this weekend.
CAT officials say all buses will be rerouted Saturday and there will be delays due to the run. They say the alternate routes from the downtown Joe Murray River, Jr. Intermodal Center will begin as early as 6 a.m.
The DOT shuttle will not run until all downtown streets are reopened to traffic. The ferry will have a regular schedule.
Then around 5:30 p.m., the Savannah Waterfront Association’s annual Lighted Christmas Parade will impact three CAT bus routes until about 7:30 p.m. The routes that will be impacted are the Downtown Dot and Forsyth Dot loops, in addition to the 14 Abercorn.
For more information on the bridge run, click here. For more on the CAT services being impacted by these events, click here.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.