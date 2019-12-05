Savannah Police seek to identify Nov. 23 Ulta shoplifting suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are requesting the public’s help identifying a shoplifting suspect in a November 23 incident.
Police say around 7:45 p.m., the female suspect entered Ulta on the 8100 block of Abercorn Street and collected items totaling approximately $1,100 before leaving the store without paying.
The suspect is described as a black female in her 20s or 30s. Police say during the incident, her hair was styled in a short, grey and black cut, and she wore a striped dress and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (912) 351-3403. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
