Savannah Weekend: Christmas on the River, Savannah Philharmonic, The Nutcracker

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tis the season for holiday activities in Savannah!
The festivities begin Friday evening on River Street with Christmas on the River.
The three day festival on Savannah’s River Street includes merry music, handcrafted art, live performances and so much more. Rousakis Plaza will turn into Whoville, and of course, the main event, is the Lighted Christmas Parade on Saturday night.
This begins at 5:30 p.m. and goes from River Street to Bay Street to Broughton, then ends at Jefferson Street. Festival hours are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Also on Friday and Saturday, the Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus presents their Holiday Spectacular Concert Series.
This year, the Savannah Children’s Choir will join the Philharmonic to tell the story of “The Gift of the Magi.” Savannah’s own beloved singer, Roger Moss will narrate the story.
In the second half of the show, the chorus joins the orchestra for a funky Motown Holiday Tribute. There is one show Friday evening at 7:30, a matinee Saturday at 3 p.m., and a Saturday evening show also at 7:30. All shows are at the Johnny Mercer Theater.
Saturday you can join the Savannah Ballet Theatre at the Lucas as the Nutcracker takes center stage!
The Savannah Ballet Theatre brings to life this iconic holiday performance, with a new twist this year. This show features the new Savannah Ballet Theatre Orchestra, along with the usual professional dancers, local talent and surprise guests.
There are three shows in total, one at 2 p.m. on Saturday, one at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and one at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
There are also several events happening in City Market this weekend to get into the holiday spirit.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.