SPD looking to make progress, add officers in year-end look at public safety

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah city council got a near, year-end look at public safety from police and fire department leaders in Thursday’s council workshop.
Chief Roy Minter highlighted his departments efforts to push forward with community and relationship-based policing, noting several events like Shop with a Cop and Coffee with a Cop coming up in the weeks ahead.
He also noted things like the progress of the violent crimes task force, upgrading ShotSpotter technology and recruiting and retention.
On that topic, council learned the department is currently dealing with 58 vacancies.
“Right now our recruiters are working really hard. They have five additional in-state candidates that they’re trying to get processed between now and Monday to get them in that January class. If we can get those five processed, that would give us 28 for our January class,” said Minter.
One thing the newly passed budget will do is raise starting salaries for officers to the highest in the region, giving the department a competitive recruiting edge, hopefully helping them fill the gaps a little faster.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.