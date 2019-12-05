Ten Georgia Southern Eagle football players earn Sun Belt honors

NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WTOC) - Ten Georgia Southern football players received Sun Belt Conference honors.
Junior defensive end Raymond Johnson III and senior cornerback Kindle Vildor each were voted onto the first-team All-Sun Belt Conference. Johnson was named honorable mention as a freshman and second-team last season. This year, he has notched 30 tackles, including 7 for loss and three sacks. Vildor was first-team in 2018 as well. Despite missing games due to injury, he has four pass break-ups and an interception in 2019.
Junior linebacker Rashad Byrd and senior kicker Tyler Bass were named to the second team, while senior CB Monquavion Brinson and sophomore safety Kenderick Duncan Jr. were named to the Sun Belt third-team.
Junior running back Wesley Kennedy III, sophomore LB Reynard Ellis, junior RB J.D. King and junior quarterback Shai Werts all earned honorable mention accolades.
The teams are voted on by coaches in the Sun Belt and a member of the media representing each team.
