Ten Georgia Southern Eagle football players earn Sun Belt honors

Junior defensive end Raymond Johnson III and senior cornerback Kindle Vildor each were voted onto the first-team All-Sun Belt Conference. Johnson was named honorable mention as a freshman and second-team last season. This year, he has notched 30 tackles, including 7 for loss and three sacks. Vildor was first-team in 2018 as well. Despite missing games due to injury, he has four pass break-ups and an interception in 2019.