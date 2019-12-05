Thursday: Chilly Morning, Pleasant Afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s mostly clear and chilly this morning. Temperatures range from the upper 30s to mid-40s; mildest along the coast. It’s cold enough for a jacket, or even a coat, this morning as a light breeze blows. However, frost remains unlikely across the Savannah Metro and will be very patchy if it does form further inland.
Temperatures warm into the lower 60s by noon and peak in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. A few communities may peak near 70° between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. or so.
The forecast remains dry and mostly sunny through the afternoon. A chilly, pleasant, evening is in the forecast.
Temperatures warm into Friday as clouds increase. An isolated shower is possible Friday afternoon and evening. Cooler, cloudier weather is in the weekend forecast. Sunday is forecast to be chilliest as clouds remain thick in many areas.
A warming trend kicks-in early next work-week ahead of a strong mid-week cold front; turning much colder behind it.
Have a great day,
Cutter
