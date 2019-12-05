Two men sentenced in burglary linked to Jesup homicide

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Two men have been sentenced in a burglary connected to an Aug. 13 fatal shooting in Jesup, according to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit.
Diquon Wilkerson and Rahdal Tucker will serve time in prison for the burglary that happened on Spring Grove Road. It happened two days before Jakari Reddish was shot and killed.
Three others have been indicted in connection to Reddish’s death.
Reddish’s family says he was killed in retaliation after the burglary was reported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s office.
Wilkerson was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison. The judge ruled his involvement in the burglary violated his existing probation.
Tucker was sentenced to serve 7 years. The District Attorney’s office says he admitted he was involve in the crime.
Jesup Police say they’re still looking for a third man involved in the crime. Craig Hawkins is wanted in connection to the burglary.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Jesup Police Department.
