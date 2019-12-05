Wake Forest looks to end streak vs NC State

SUPER SENIORS: North Carolina State has benefited heavily from its seniors. C.J. Bryce, Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, Jericole Hellems and Braxton Beverly have combined to account for 72 percent of the team's scoring this season and 75 percent of all Wolfpack points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Brandon Childress has connected on 26.1 percent of the 46 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 27 over his last five games. He's also made 81 percent of his free throws this season.