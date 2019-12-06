Darien’s Holiday Kick Off

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The holiday season is underway with several cities hosting holiday events.
In Darien, organizations and neighbors are preparing for Sunday’s “Holiday Kick Off.”
If you drive around Darien's Downtown Historic District, you can see the city is getting into the holiday spirit.
Organizers say this Sunday’s event is something residents don’t want to miss.
There are several events happening on Sunday, all throughout the downtown district.
Residents can enjoy a choir concert, watch the downtown Christmas tree light up, and even enjoy a holiday parade down Highway 17.
The holiday event is a collaboration between the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce, the city, county and other local organizations.
The chamber’s president says it’s important to have fun, holiday events in Darien that bring several people out.
“I don’t want to say it awakens, but it kind of gets you into that Christmas holiday spirit,” said Mandy Harrison, president. “It’s kind of like our family getting together to celebrate Christmas.”
