Friday: Cold Morning, Mild & Cloudy Afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under some high clouds, temperatures are in the upper 30s and lower 40s this morning. Some patchy frost is possible, especially west of Interstate 95 this morning.
The temperature warms into the lower 60s at noon; peaking in the upper 60s to near 70° this afternoon.
Clouds will thicken and lower at times. An isolated shower, or two, is possible during the afternoon and early evening. The forecast remains mostly dry, however, for evening plans. Temperatures dip into the 40s tonight with some clouds around- that’s how we’ll begin our Saturday.
Some clearing is in Saturday’s forecast; a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures warm into the low and mid-60s Saturday ahead of an even cooler, cloudier, Sunday. A slight chance of showers peaks Sunday.
A warming trend takes-places early next work-week ahead of the next strong cold front that sweeps through later Wednesday; much colder behind it.
Have a great day,
Cutter
