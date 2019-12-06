2nd annual Whale Week list of events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whale Week kicked off Wednesday in Savannah.
The week aims to bring the community together to support awareness of the plight of the North Atlantic Right Whale.
The week is full of different educational events to learn about the whales and the environmental factors affecting them. They also teach why the North Atlantic Right Whale is our state marine mammal and why we should preserve their habitat.
Everyone is invited to the events.
1. First Friday at Sulfur Studios:
- Satuday, Dec. 7 at Sulfur Studios from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Come out for some holiday shopping of Right Whale themed gifts made by local artists.
2. “Whale Alert!” Book reading with author Angela Kakabeeke
- Satuday, Dec. 7 at Tybee Island Marine Science Center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Join us at Tybee Island Marine Science Center for a special reading of "Whale Alert! Tybee Craddock and the Endangered Right Whale” by author Angela Kakabeeke.
3. Thunderbolt Holiday Boat Parade
- Satuday, Dec. 7 at Thomson Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- A holiday parade with a coastal twist! Take a picture with Smoke the Right Whale and talk with local groups about Georgia’s official state marine mammal during this festive event!
4. “Follow the Journey of the North Atlantic Right Whale!” movie preview and community conversation
- Sunday, Dec. 8 at Tybee Post Theater from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Award winning filmmakers Liz Witham and Ken Wentworth are currently producing a documentary about the endangered North Atlantic right whale. Get a preview of show select scenes and talk about what it was like to work with the leading scientists as they followed 7 calves over 2,000 miles for one year, from their calving grounds in Florida and Georgia to the Canadian Maritimes.
Find more information about Whale Week here.
