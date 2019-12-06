Officers of the year awards handed out to CCSO

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Top honors Thursday night for some top officers.
Each year the American Legion Post 135 holds an awards ceremony honoring members of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office. This year the local veterans organization handed its “Corrections Officer of the Year award” to Private Kimberly Taylor.
The organization’s “Enforcement Deputy of the Year award” went to Corporal Charles Guyer.
“It’s a great honor to get nominated from the sheriff’s office and American Legion. It means a lot to me. All the hard work paid off," said Guyer.
The awards ceremony was held at the American Legion Post 135 on Bull Street in Savannah.
