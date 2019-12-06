River Street preps for annual Christmas on the River Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - River Street will soon be turned into a Christmas wonderland as organizers get ready for the annual Christmas on the River Festival.
This three-day festival will feature merry music, handcrafted art, live performances, food, and lots of holiday fun. Santa will also be taking time out of his busy schedule to make an appearance.
“Actually, we are turning this plaza into Whoville and are so excited to bring the Dancing Grinch that Stole Christmas performance to the plaza. That’s so exciting, but also, Whoville folks will be able to come down and get their hair and makeup done and get their Cindy Lou Who bows,” said Julie Musselman, Executive Director for the Savannah Waterfront Association.
This event is also perfect for holiday shopping. There will be local arts and crafts vendors selling handmade paintings, pottery, jewelry, and photography.
The highlight of the festival is the annual Lighted Christmas Parade, which is scheduled for Saturday. The parade begins at the West end of River Street at 5:30 p.m. and continues to the East end, then heads down Bay Street to Lincoln Street, turns west on Broughton Street to Jefferson Street, and disbands at Jefferson and West Bryan streets.
Christmas on the River hours are as follows:
- Friday, Dec. 6 from 4 to 11 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
