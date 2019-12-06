Savannah family loses home, 3 pets in overnight fire on Speir Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah family of five has lost their home and three pets in a fire.
Savannah Fire Rescue responded to the 2000 block of Speir Street just after 1 a.m. Friday morning. The fire caused extensive damage to the two-story home.
Savannah Fire says the five residents were able to escape unharmed after their dog, Sammy, alerted them to the blaze. Sadly, one of the family’s pet dogs and two pet cats did not make it out.
An apartment at the back of the house was also burned.
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
