Tybee Island beach renourishment project begins

“There’s fuel costs involved, there’s mobilization costs; mobilization alone is about three million dollars to get all this equipment here and the manpower here to do it.” Said Buelterman. “The project was bid out and they [Great Lakes Dredging] were the low bidder, so it’s just a very expensive proposition to pump over a million cubic yards of sand onto a beach then shape it to be where you want it and then put it into the dune fields.”