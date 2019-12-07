Child dead after Bluffton Christmas parade

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) -A child is dead after an incident immediately following the Bluffton Christmas parade on Saturday.
The child was taken to the hospital with injuries after the Bluffton Christmas Parade on Saturday. The Okatie Elementary School Okies Facebook page posted that the child passed later in the day.
Bluffton P.D. Captain Joe Babkiewicz said that it happened near the end of the parade in the Red Cedar Elementary School parking lot.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.