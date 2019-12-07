Cool and comfortable weekend

Early in the week we will be watching a coastal trough that will lift north along with a warm front. Highs return to a mid 70s on Monday and top out near 80 on Tuesday. A front approaches the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire late Tuesday into Wednesday bringing a chance of showers and a rumble of thunder or two with it. Scattered showers will be around during the end of the week, with much cooler temperatures in place.