Hughes scores career-high 33 in 97-53 Syracuse win

Georgia Tech: It’s a good thing the Yellow Jackets don’t play another conference game until Dec. 31 because that is when junior point guard Jose Alvarado is expected to return from a high right ankle sprain. He missed his fourth consecutive game. Without Alvarado, Tech struggles to move the ball effectively, and his energy is sorely missed at both ends of the court. . . Tech typically has not played games while final exams are going on, but with the ACC’s expansion to a 20-game league schedule, the conference put this game on. Finals began Thursday and continue through mid-week.