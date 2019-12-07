Portion of I-16 dedicated to fallen Savannah Police officer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -On May 25th, 2018, Officer Anthony Christie put on his Savannah Police uniform, kissed his wife goodbye, and left his house to go out and serve the community.
Later that day, his patrol car was hit by a tractor-trailer while he was directing traffic on the scene of an accident.
Now, he’ll be remembered forever as a portion of Interstate 16 was re-named in his honor on Saturday morning.
Officer Christie served with the department for two years before he was killed while assisting with traffic control for a crash on Interstate 16 near Dean Forest Road.
“The state of Georgia lost one of its finest citizens and most dedicated law enforcement officers with a tragic passing of patrol officer Anthony Christie,” said Georgia State Senator Ben Watson.
Both Watson and Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter say Christie was not only a valued member of the department but also had many achievements during his 13 years in the United States Navy.
“Patrol Officer Christie exhibited extraordinary devotion to duty, outstanding loyalty, fine leadership and meticulous attention to detail in all of his duties,” said Watson.
Making this an extremely tough loss.
“Anytime we lose someone whether it’s in the line of duty or by other circumstances it’s something that’s very tragic not just for the men and women of the Savannah Police Department, but also for the community,” said Chief Minter.
Now the interchange where Officer Christie was killed will forever be named in his honor.
“Now, therefore, be it resolved and enacted by the general assembly of Georgia that the I-16 state route 307 in Chatham county is dedicated at the SPD patrol officer Anthony Christie memorial interchange,” said Chief Minter. "This is something that the Savannah police department continues to rail from, this is a memory that we will never forget and something that I’m sure the Christie family is very appreciative of.”
