5,000 runners participate in annual bridge run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Over 5,000 runners laced up to race across the Talmadge Bridge on Saturday.
Runners and walkers alike participated in 5k and 10k races. They ended in Franklin Square to celebrate after with beer and Brunswick stew.
“Tons of fun,” said Oliver Matejewski, runner. “Great view. Definitely got a work out.”
Some runners found challenges that weren’t necessarily physical
“Sometimes you get scared at the top you know you look down and see really how far down it is,” said Joe Matejewski.
“The hill starts before you even get on the bridge," said runner Jennifer Lentz. "For a sea-level city, there are a lot of hills in Savannah!”
The race’s costume contest brought runners seeking cash rewards.
“Whether we win or not we’re gonna take the loot!” said one runner.
