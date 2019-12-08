Boat owners make Thunderbolt glow with lighted parade

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WTOC) - The Thunderbolt Holiday Boat Parade went off on Saturday at Thomson Park.
Each year boat owners decorate their boats with all sorts of Christmas light displays for everyone to look at and enjoy.
Residents say they love the way the family-friendly event brings people together.
“I think it’s really important because it gets the community together, and it gets people to, like, socialize,” said one attendee.
The Geechee Sailing Club gave out awards for several categories and served food in front of City Hall.
