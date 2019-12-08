Georgia Bulldogs fall in SEC Championship game

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The No. 2 LSU Tigers defeated the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game by a final score of 37-10 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Georgia falls to 11-2 on the season. A two-loss team has never made the College Football Playoff.
Some fans see the game a little differently than the average Georgia-faithful. The proud parents and family members of the Bulldogs football team view these games through a different lens.
Among the thousands of Dawgs fans in Atlanta, a select few got to raise their favorite player; and to them, it just means more.
“I’m a very proud dad. Very proud of him just having the opportunity to experience the things that he’s experiencing. He’s loving it," said Savannnah-native Donald Chumley, whose son, Noah, is a redshirt freshman kicker. Chumley was part of three Georgia SEC Championship teams himself.
They say seeing Dawg nation support their sons never gets old.
“I don’t think there’s any words to describe it, Nita McBride told us. She is the mom to junior linebacker Nate McBride, a former Vidalia stand-out. "We’re so proud of him. Not for what he does, but for who he is, but this has just been a great platform for Nathan to enjoy it and what a great time to be a Georgia Bulldog.”
Chumley, who also coached Demetris Robertson in high school, agreed.
“To see them guys out there on this field, playing in this kind of environment, you know, it makes you proud that you had a small part of something that they’re doing that is going to be special for the rest of their life.”
The families see first-hand what goes on behind-the-scenes for the players.
“It’s taught him a lot about perseverance, and pushing through adversity, and some disappointments, but also just becoming a young man,” McBride added. "They have finals next week just like everybody else, so when they were supposed to have a study day on Thursday, I think they were doing football all day, so, you know, it’s a rigorous schedule.”
Freshman wide receiver George Pickens was suspended the first half of the game from a fight that took place during the Georgia Tech game. Still, his family was there supporting him and his teammates.
“Last night we had a really, really good conversation and just- we sat down and it was just family there taking with him and he was- you know, he’s humble," said Dr. Charlena Morton, Pickens’ aunt. "He’s really humble, and hey, he understands that what happened may not- should not have happened, let me put it that way, but hey, we’ve got to move on.”
No matter the outcome, Georgia fans always show up, loud and proud.
The Dawgs will await their bowl bid, which is set to be announced Sunday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.