Georgia Southern football accepts invitation to play in Cure Bowl

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern athletics department announced in a press conference Sunday that they had accepted an invitation to play in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
The Eagles (7-5) will face Liberty University (7-5) in the game. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The stadium seats 25,000.
“Our team is honored to be selected for the 2019 Cure Bowl and to represent Georgia Southern University,” said Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford. “This year has been filled with adversity and this bowl game is a reward for our players, staff and fans. To be given the opportunity to take on a great opponent in Liberty is something we won’t take lightly and we’re excited about the challenge. Special thanks go out to Alan Gooch, the Orlando Sports Foundation and all of the Cure Bowl staff for selecting us. They’ve made a great choice and I know all of Eagle Nation will descend upon Orlando as they did for our first two bowl games. GATA!”
This is the third bowl game in program history for Southern; their second consecutive appearance.
The bowl will be the fourth football meeting between GS and Liberty. The Eagles have won all three previous contests against Liberty- most recently in 1984, first game at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro. The two schools have a future home-and-home series: 2025 in Statesboro and 2026 in Lynchburg. This will be the first bowl game for the Flames.
“We’re extremely honored to be chosen by the Orlando Sports Foundation to play in the Cure Bowl,” said Tom Kleinlein, Georgia Southern Director of Athletics. “We’re expecting a large crowd to take in the fun, enjoy the city of Orlando and cheer hard for the Eagles at the game. The Cure Bowl has had a positive impact on the local community, donating nearly 4 million dollars to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, and we are excited to play a football game that raises awareness for such an important cause.”
CBS Sports Network will broadcast the game. Tickets are available now. According to a press release, all tickets distributed to the 2019 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium will be via paperless ticketing. There are no physical tickets to be distributed.
