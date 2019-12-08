Georgia Southern football accepts invitation to play in Cure Bowl

“Our team is honored to be selected for the 2019 Cure Bowl and to represent Georgia Southern University,” said Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford. “This year has been filled with adversity and this bowl game is a reward for our players, staff and fans. To be given the opportunity to take on a great opponent in Liberty is something we won’t take lightly and we’re excited about the challenge. Special thanks go out to Alan Gooch, the Orlando Sports Foundation and all of the Cure Bowl staff for selecting us. They’ve made a great choice and I know all of Eagle Nation will descend upon Orlando as they did for our first two bowl games. GATA!”