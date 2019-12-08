Jones carries Wofford over Gardner-Webb 81-77

The Terriers led the entire second half but their eight-point lead was cut to one with 4:50 remaining. They pushed their lead back to six and were still leading by six before Gardner-Webb’s Lance Terry hit a 3-pointer to make it 80-77 with 16 seconds remaining. After Hollowell made one of two free throws for a four-point Wofford lead, Jose Perez and Terry missed 3-pointers for Gardner-Webb and the clock ran out.