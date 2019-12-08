Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

AP-NC-CARJACKING-CHILD IN CAR
Police: teens steal vehicle with 7-year-old inside
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say five teenagers stole a car with a seven-year-old girl inside. News outlets report that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said teenagers stole a woman's vehicle at gunpoint Sunday morning. Police said the woman had just started the car and put her child in it when the teens stole it. Police said the suspects later let the girl go and fled from the stolen car. Police said three of the teens were detained. Police said they are searching for the two others.
BC-NC-POLICE CHASE
Police: suspects threw guns and drugs from fleeing car
LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say two people threw firearms, heroin and cocaine from a vehicle as they fled authorities. Robeson County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that Antreal M. Henderson and Corionta Cooper, both 24, had been arrested and were facing multiple charges after fleeing a traffic stop. Police said a deputy pulled over the vehicle Henderson was driving after he failed to stop at an intersection. Police said Henderson sped away as a deputy approach the vehicle. Police said the pair were later apprehended. Police said a search warrant of a residence obtained as a result of the pursuit turned up other guns and drugs.
BC-NC-SHOOTING-STABBING INVESTIGATION
Police investigate death outside club, related stabbings
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are investigating a homicide and two non-fatal stabbings that authorities say are related. Raleigh Police said they responded to a call of shots fired early Sunday to find a man suffering from life-threatening injuries in the parking lot of Club 30 Plus. Police said the man did not survive. Soon afterwards, police said officers were dispatched to a local hospital where two men had walked in with stab wounds. Police said the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Police said they determined that the two incidents are related but did not provide additional details.
BC-US-POLICE-ANKLE BRACELETS-CHARLOTTE
Charlotte police: Murder suspects won't get ankle bracelets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in Charlotte, North Carolina say they will no longer assign electronic ankle bracelets to monitor murder suspects who are released on bail. The Charlotte Observer reports that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney announced the policy Friday as a way to encourage local judges to keep potentially violent suspects in jail before a trial. Under the new policy, suspects released on bail who not have their locations monitored by authorities prior to trial. Putney has been critical of the court system for being too lenient and said he implemented the policy without discussing it with judges or magistrates.
BC-US-CHILDREN CHARGED
2 children in North Carolina charged with manslaughter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say they've charged an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl with involuntary manslaughter after they got into a physical altercation with another child who was struck by a vehicle and killed. Police said that on Thursday evening, the two suspects and an 11-year-old boy were involved in a physical altercation by a road when the victim entered the roadway and was struck by a vehicle.
MISSING MAN-BODY FOUND
Missing Virginia man found dead on Blue Ridge Parkway
BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — The body of a missing Virginia man was found near the Thunder Ridge Overlook parking area off the Blue Ridge Parkway. National Park Service Rangers received a call that a body was found near a hiking trail less than a mile away from the parking area in Bedford County. Rangers identified the body as 63-year-old James Albert Hogue of Bristow. Rangers noticed Hogue's unoccupied motorcycle on Oct. 26. It's very common for vehicles to be left at overlook parking areas while owners hike. But two days late, authorities began searching for Hogue. The cause of death is under investigation.
TWITTER THREAT
Man convicted of death threat against Muslim candidate
A North Carolina man has been convicted of a charge he anonymously threatened to lynch a Muslim-American man who ran for a state Senate seat in Virginia. Joseph Cecil Vandevere faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison following his conviction Friday in federal court in Asheville, North Carolina. His trial started Thursday. A sentencing date wasn't immediately set. Vandevere was charged in June with interstate communication of a threat to injure a person in connection with a tweet directed at candidate Qasim Rashid. The tweet included a picture of a lynching and read, “VIEW YOUR DESTINY.”
COOPER-LETTER-TEACHERS
N Carolina Gov. Cooper on teacher pay: 'I am doing my part'
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has written North Carolina public school teachers explaining his side as to why they haven't gotten meaningful raises because of the extended state budget impasse. Cooper's office said on Friday it sent a letter to public school principals across the state with the request it be forwarded to teachers and staff. The Democratic governor asks educators to tell legislators to negotiate with Cooper. The deadlock began in June when Cooper vetoed the full budget. Republicans say Cooper's repeated vetoes of legislation containing raises show he's not serious about helping educators.