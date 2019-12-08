One dead, two injured after crash in Liberty County

December 8, 2019 at 4:08 PM EST - Updated December 8 at 4:08 PM

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -One person is dead and two others were injured after a single-vehicle crash in on Fort Morris Road and Islands Highway on Saturday.

Liberty Co. Fire Chief Brian Darby says a 2006 Toyota four-runner struck a tree. The driver was extricated and taken to a hospital by helicopter.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. A third passenger was able to exit the car and received treatment at the scene.

GSP is investigating the crash.

