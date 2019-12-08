Police investigating tragic incident at Bluffton Christmas Parade

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton Police are investigating what they’re calling a “tragic accident” that occurred at the end of the Bluffton Christmas Parade Saturday.
Officers say the incident involved a parade float and 5-year-old Ameer Frazier, who was being dropped off at the end of the parade route. The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office confirms that Frazier has died. The cause of death has not been released. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
The Okatie Elementary Oakies posted their condolences to their Facebook page on Saturday night.
Frazier attended kindergarten at MC Riley Elementary. The Crisis Response Team will be at several schools in the Bluffton area throughout the week for students, faculty, and staff.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Ameer and to those who witnessed the accident. This is an accident that can only be described as tragic and unimaginable,” said Bluffton Police Chief Chris Chapmond.
Ameer’s aunt, Carletha Frazier Singleton, posted to Facebook on Sunday.
Bluffton Police are investigating, but do not expect any charges to be filed.
