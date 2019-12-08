Savannah group focuses on Polio awareness

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Polio may be forgotten but one Savannah organization wants to bring more awareness about the deadly disease, and help survivors.
The Coastal Empire Polio Survivors Association has been around for more than 20 years and held its annual holiday banquet on Saturday.
The event is a way to celebrate the group's successful year.
Many of the members now experience post-polio syndrome.
The group helps survivors by providing more information about the condition, even raising money to buy a scooter or wheelchair,as it affects mobility.
The organization president hopes other survivors know they aren’t alone and to reach out to learn more about the group.
“That has been the case for many people," said Cheryl Brackin. "They just don’t know any polio suvivors, and somehow they missed all the media messages that we’re here. We’re still here. That’s our motto: We’re still here.”
