SEC playoff games impact Savannah businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -When sports teams make it to the playoffs or championships, businesses say this can be huge in their success.
During the holiday season business can sometimes slow down, but not when your favorite sports team is playing.
As the Georgia Bulldogs took on LSU in the SEC championship game Saturday night, one local business was overflowing with fans. The owner of Coach’s Corner, John Henderson, says when sports teams make it past the regular season it’s helpful to their profit.
"The SEC championship game, the PAC 12, all the championship games really bring us a lot of business."
Henderson says, however, this time of year can have the ability to slow down business.
“It is competing with the Christmas shopping, but the true fans come on out,” said Henderson.
One fan in particular, Jennifer Marcantonio, says she goes somewhere to watch every Georgia game. She says, no matter what you can find her here supporting both local business and the Bulldogs.
“The atmosphere, it’s laid back and relaxed,” said Jennifer Marcantonio, a regular.
In preparation for big crowds, like this, Henderson says they make sure everything is in place that'll give the customers the best experience possible.
"We do staff heavy and we opened up some other areas outside so that we'd have more overflow. Just try to make it the best we can and take care of the customers."
Henderson says the advantage of a sports bar is they go from season to season and often stay busy. He says the holidays, especially, help with this.
“A lot of people are in town, visiting family, and they want to see teams play from where they’re from.”
