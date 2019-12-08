Warm start to the week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures hold in the 50s overnight as a warm front lifts north overnight into Monday. There is a chance for patchy dense fog to develop overnight with temperatures in the low to mid 50s at daybreak. Mostly cloudy skies stick around with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Tybee Island Tides: 7.9′ 5:29AM | 1.0′ 12:13PM | 6.9′ 5:54PM
Tuesday will be even warmer with morning lows near 60 and afternoon highs near 80 degrees. This will put us within a couple of degrees of breaking our daily record. A cold front moves in late Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing with it a chance for some showers into Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday will be much cooler with highs only making it to the lower 50s along with a chance for showers. Our chance of rain continues Friday and Saturday with drier weather returning on Sunday.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.