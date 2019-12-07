Warmer weather ahead of our next cold front!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ll remain mostly clear with lows dropping into the low to mid 40s overnight with a northeasterly breeze of 5 - 10 miles per hour.
Tybee Island Tides: 7.6'4:42AM | 1.7' 11:25AM | 7.1' 5:08PM
Cloud cover increases into the afternoon with temperatures warming near 60 by lunchtime with highs in the mid 60s. Despite the cloud cover, we won’t see rain on Sunday.
Early in the week we will be watching a coastal trough that will lift north along with a warm front. Highs return to a mid 70s on Monday and top out near 80 on Tuesday. A front approaches the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire late Tuesday into Wednesday bringing a chance of showers and a rumble of thunder or two with it. Scattered showers will be around during the end of the week, with much cooler temperatures in place.
Highs only reach the lower 60s on Wednesday and Lower 50s on Thursday. We gradually warm back up Friday into the weekend with drier weather returning next Sunday.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
