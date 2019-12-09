1 arrested after large seizure of MDMA

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A Savannah man is in custody after a search led to a large seizure of MDMA at a southside hotel room.
Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team executed a search warrant in the late hours of Thursday night. Officers seized around 4 pounds of MDMA and marijuana, as well as two guns and $650.
39-year-old Willie Moore III was taken into custody. Officers are charging Moore with Trafficking MDMA and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Moore remains in custody in the Chatham County Detention Center.
