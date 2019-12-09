Bryan County EMS moving into newly remodeled fire station

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County Emergency Services started moving into one of their newly remodeled fire stations Monday.
Station 9 in South Bryan County sits on Belfast River Road. It took them six months to refurbish the building.
Currently Bryan County Emergency Services is running about 5,000 calls a year between the north and south end of the county.
Battalion Chief Matthew Schultz says as the county continues to grow and they add more housing and more population, they need to be able to keep up.
He says this newly remodeled station is just one of the projects that will help them keep up with the growth and their own personnel.
On average, Schultz says the crew members can work 24 to 48-hour shifts so this station gives them more room to house them in better living conditions as well as for future expansion.
The newly remodeled station added a third bay which will house one of the stations tankers.
He says before the third bay was added, their tanker would sit outside of the station and they were not receiving credit for it toward their ISO or insurance services office rating.
“We’re working on lowering our ISO rating, insurance services office rating in the south end of the county, so one of the things we need to do in order to do that is have our tanker houses inside the station so this allows us to put it inside the station where it can actually count and be rated under the insurance rating when they come through and score our community,” said Battalion Chief Matthew Schultz.
As for Fire Station 1 on Highway 144, it should be complete by the first of the year.
