Christmas on the River wraps up

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Sunday marked the end of the annual Christmas on the River celebration in Downtown Savannah.
The festivities included live entertainment, shopping, and all sorts of fun for the whole family.
Events ran all weekend long and wrapped up today with performances from the 3rd Infantry Division band, and dance troupes.
Executive Director of the Savannah Waterfront Association Julie Musselman says family events on River Street bring a smile to everyone’s faces
“Seeing children with Santa, um, kinda does an adult good," said Musselman. "Seeing so many of the children the light parade last night was amazing.”
This year’s event played host to the 15th anniversary of a live performance of “How the Dancing Grinch Stole Christmas”.
