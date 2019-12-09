City of Lyons remembers former councilman

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - Members of the Lyons City Council say they are grieving after the death of fellow council member Benjamin Mitchell.
Mitchell died on Friday. A Lyons City Council press release refers to Mitchell as “a great man and advocate for unity and community service.”
Mitchell served on the council since 1988, and served many years as Mayor Pro tem. He was vocal about community safety, and worked to establish unity among council and county.
He was an active member of St. Luke AME Church. He served in the United States Military and was a Vietnam Veteran.
Family will receive friends at the Vidalia Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke AME Church.
