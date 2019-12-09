City of Santa Claus swears in first female mayor

SANTA CLAUS, Ga. (WTOC) - In Toombs County, the City of Santa Claus has its first woman mayor.
Talk to Santa Claus’ new mayor and she will tell you it’s a milestone not only for this community but for all of Toombs County as well.
Amy Jean Lawler took the oath off office as the first female mayor of Santa Claus and of any town of city in Toombs County. She’s served two years on council, when she stepped up to run unopposed for the mayor’s seat. Last week, she and others realized the history she was about to make.
“In South Georgia, women are becoming mayors and council members and congressmen and senators, so, small steps lead to bigger steps,” said Lawler.
She says she and others love the notoriety their town gets each Christmas. But she says operating the city is a year round commitment. She says the upcoming SPLOST vote is critical in keeping funds coming to help keep streets paved and all the things people associate with their city.
“We’ve been updating the park and other things. Not a lot of complaints, people just want to keep the spirit of Santa Claus alive,” she said.
One of her first duties in January will be swearing in the new council.
