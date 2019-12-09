Coast Guard rescues hunter from Savannah National Wildlife Refuge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 45-year-old hunter is recovering after he twisted his ankle while he was hunting on Sunday.
Coast Guard crews from Air Station Savannah med-evaced the injured hunter, taking him to a Savannah hospital for further treatment.
“We’re glad we could get in to assist,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Phillip Walker, a rescue swimmer. “We don’t conduct many rescue operations in heavily forested areas, but we’re trained to work in challenging conditions.”
