Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 12-9-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Mainly quiet and warm weather today. We'll see near record highs tomorrow before a cold front pushes through the area late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The front will stall to our south across Florida. This will increase our rain chances Tuesday night through Noon Wednesday. It will also bring in much cooler temps. Low pressure will develop along the stalled front and move north passing to our east. This will bring back clouds and a good chance for showers Friday. High pressure tries to return for the weekend with drier weather.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs 75-79.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows 60-63.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for late day showers, highs 79-83. Record high is 82.
Tuesday night will be cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Wednesday will see a 40% chance for showers through Noon then drier and cooler, highs in the low 60s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 40s.
Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 50s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, lows in the mid 40s.
Friday will be cloudy with a 60% chance for showers, highs near 60.
Friday night will be cloudy with a 60% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers early, highs near 70.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, highs in the upper 60s.
