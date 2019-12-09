Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 12-9-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Mainly quiet and warm weather today. We'll see near record highs tomorrow before a cold front pushes through the area late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The front will stall to our south across Florida. This will increase our rain chances Tuesday night through Noon Wednesday. It will also bring in much cooler temps. Low pressure will develop along the stalled front and move north passing to our east. This will bring back clouds and a good chance for showers Friday. High pressure tries to return for the weekend with drier weather.