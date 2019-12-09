Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Ryan threw a 93-yard touchdown to rookie Olamide Zaccheaus for the longest scoring play of his career, leading the Atlanta Falcons to a 40-20 rout of Carolina. The Panthers are officially eliminated from playoff contention with their fifth straight loss. It also ruined the debut of interim coach Perry Fewell, who took over at the beginning of the week after longtime coach Ron Rivera was fired. Atlanta snapped a two-game losing streak and swept the season series with their NFC South rival. The Falcons won the first meeting 29-3. Ryan became the 10th quarterback to throw for 50,000 yards.