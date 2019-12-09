Holiday shipping deadlines approaching

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holiday season is a busy season for postal workers.
The United States Postal Service says by Christmas, their employees will have delivered hundreds of millions of packages.
If you're planning to send off items and have them arrive by Christmas, there are some important dates coming up.
The Savannah Postmaster for USPS says the mail carrier will deliver around 800 million packages this holiday season, including around eight million packages on Saturdays alone.
If you want to ship overseas and have it arrive by Christmas, you need to send your packages off by Wednesday, Dec. 11.
The deadline for standard ground service is this Saturday, Dec. 14.
Next week, you need to have all first class mail in by Friday, Dec. 20. That includes any holiday cards.
Priority mail, which takes a few business days, needs to be shipped by the Dec. 21.
And if you must wait until the very last minute, you need to ship your items via priority mail by Dec. 23.
The postmaster says if you get your items in on time, the mail carrier will make sure they get to your loved ones.
“And if you don’t want to make a trip to the post office, you can send packages from your home. The details are on the mail service’s website,” Postmaster Denise Holdguin said.
