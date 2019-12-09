Hospice Savannah pays tribute with annual Tree of Light

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The holiday season is a tough time for those who have lost a loved one.
Hospice Savannah held it’s annual Tree of Light on Saturday evening.
The event is a memorial gathering to honor those who died this year, or in years past.
Several people came together to listen to music and poems while watching the tree light up.
A spokesman for Savannah Hospice says an event like this one helps family members and friends make sense of the loss in a safe and comfortable setting.
“Our loved ones may die, but our love for them never dies," said Jamey Espina, the vice president of development and community services for Hospice Savannah. "This is an opportunity for everyone here, who is dealing with the death of a loved one, to express that.”
