Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EST

COASTAL LAND CONSERVATION
Conservation groups make major land buy along Georgia coast
ATLANTA (AP) — Conservation groups have purchased a swath of land in Georgia that they describe as one of the largest unprotected open space parcels along the southeast Atlantic coast. The Conservation Fund and Open Space Institute announced Friday that they had bought the 16,000-acre (65-square-kilometer) site along the Satilla River east of Woodbine. They declined to say how much they paid for it. The groups plan to sell it within the next few years to the state of Georgia for use as a wildlife management area where people can hunt, fish and hike.
COURTS-SEX HARASSMENT
Georgia courts urged to require sex harassment training
ATLANTA (AP) — A committee of judges has recommended that all Georgia courts require judges and court employees to participate in sexual harassment prevention training at least once a year. A Georgia Supreme Court news release says the Ad Hoc Committee to Prevent Sexual Harassment in the Judicial Branch of Government was appointed by Chief Justice Harold Melton in February and released a report Friday outlining best practices. Among other recommendations, the committee recommends that courts “mandate that judges and judicial branch employees participate in sexual harassment prevention training at least once a year.”
KIDNAPPING SUSPECT SEARCH
Georgia police search for armed man accused of taking son
ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Georgia say they are still searching for a man accused of kidnapping his 2-year-old son at gunpoint. Fulton County police told news outlets the child was found safe on Friday shortly after he was taken. His 36-year-old father, Sidney Hepburn, is still on the run and is listed as armed and dangerous. Police said a national Levi's Call alert was issued after Hepburn took the child during an argument with the boy's mother in an Atlanta motel. The woman told police he hit her, pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill someone. The alert says Hepburn could be in a silver Nissan Sentra with a Virginia tag.
ALL-FEMALE FIREFIGHTING CREW
All-female firefighting crew is a first for Georgia county
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county has its first all-female firefighting crew. The Brunswick News reports that three female Glynn County Fire Rescue firefighters have served together in the same engine company for the past several weeks. Capt. Elizabeth Hawkins, Syndal Tillotson and Brianna Depp share the same 24-hour shift and staff Engine 2 in the coastal county. Hawkins says she encounters people who wonder whether she actually fights fires. She and her colleagues are trying to change that type of thinking. To that end, she and Hawkins are involved in the fire department's youth explorers program.
MERRILL'S MARAUDERS
Senate passes Merrill's Marauders congressional medal
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has passed legislation that would award the Congressional Gold Medal to an Army unit known as Merrill's Marauders that fought Japanese forces in Burma during World War II. The name given to the 5307th Composite Unit refers to its leader Brigadier General Frank Merrill. Merrill later served as New Hampshire's Highway commissioner after retiring from the military.
AP-US-NAVAL-AIR-STATION-SHOOTING-VICTIM
Navy, families recount heroics of fallen sailors in shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Navy has identified all three victims who died in Friday's attack at a Florida naval base. The Naval base's commanding officer says the sailors showed “exceptional heroism and bravery in the face of evil." He says they ran toward the shooter and saved lives. All three were flight school students between the ages of 19 and 23. The third victim killed by the Saudi shooter was identified as 21-year-old Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters of Richmond Hill, Georgia.
AP-US-NAVAL AIR STATION SHOOTING - VICTIMS
Father: Navy victim shot standing watch fresh from boot camp
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Families in Georgia, Florida and Alabama are mourning the deaths of sailors slain by a gunman at a Navy base in Florida. Cameron Walters of Richmond Hill had just arrived at Naval Air Station Pensacola after graduating from boot camp Nov. 22. His father, Shane Walters, told The Associated Press on Sunday that his son was shot while standing watch at the classroom building where the shooter opened fire Friday. Meanwhile, the stepmother of 19-year-old Airman Mohammed Haitham of St. Petersburg, Florida, said the family is grappling with the tragedy. Brenda Delgado Haitham said she still talks about her stepson in the present tense because his death hasn't sunk in. Recent U.S. Naval Academy graduate Joshua Watson of Enterprise, Alabama, also was killed.
GEORGIA PORTS
Georgia ports chief expects 2019 will set new cargo record
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials are expecting to see the Port of Savannah set a new cargo record at the end of 2019. The Georgia Ports Authority said in a news release that cargo volumes in Savannah should reach 4.6 million container units for the calendar year. That would be a 6% increase over 2018, when Savannah's port handled 4.34 million container units. The port authority's executive director, Griff Lynch, credits dockworkers, truck drivers and railroad operators for helping turn Savannah into “a powerful hub for commerce.” Savannah is the nation's fourth-busiest seaport for containers used to ship cargo from retail electronics to frozen chickens.